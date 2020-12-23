South Africa: Mponeng Sale a Milestone in SA Mining

analysis

The sale of the world's deepest mine was a defining deal for mining in 2020. The operation stayed in South African hands but the transaction highlighted the changing fortunes of the local industry.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

South Africa's gold industry has long been defined by deep-level mines, which is why the sector has historically been capital as well as labour intensive. Digging deep requires capital and the often low-grade ore grades have required cheap (read exploited) migrant labour to keep the profits and dividends flowing.

Flow they did, as the gold-bearing reefs seemed to go on forever -- not just horizontally, but vertically, down into the bowels of the earth. From these mammoth deposits, a third of the gold produced in human history was extracted, generating the capital that laid the foundations for the relatively industrialised and highly unequal economy that defines South Africa today.

So, while in dollar terms the acquisition of the Mponeng gold mine and a surface asset by Harmony Gold from AngloGold Ashanti -- at a price of $200 million initially, with a deferred compensation formula that could more than double the sum -- is not huge, it is historic...