South Africa: Mponeng Sale a Milestone in SA Mining

23 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The sale of the world's deepest mine was a defining deal for mining in 2020. The operation stayed in South African hands but the transaction highlighted the changing fortunes of the local industry.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

South Africa's gold industry has long been defined by deep-level mines, which is why the sector has historically been capital as well as labour intensive. Digging deep requires capital and the often low-grade ore grades have required cheap (read exploited) migrant labour to keep the profits and dividends flowing.

Flow they did, as the gold-bearing reefs seemed to go on forever -- not just horizontally, but vertically, down into the bowels of the earth. From these mammoth deposits, a third of the gold produced in human history was extracted, generating the capital that laid the foundations for the relatively industrialised and highly unequal economy that defines South Africa today.

So, while in dollar terms the acquisition of the Mponeng gold mine and a surface asset by Harmony Gold from AngloGold Ashanti -- at a price of $200 million initially, with a deferred compensation formula that could more than double the sum -- is not huge, it is historic...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.