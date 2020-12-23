South Africa: Brick-and-Mortar Retail in the Doldrums As Shift to Online Accelerates

analysis

The year 2020 pushed Shoprite Holdings' Checkers, Woolworths and Pick n Pay to invest more in online shopping platforms. Spar is the laggard.

First published by Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

Woolworths group CEO Roy Bagattini offered shareholders and customers a frank mea culpa about the retailer's online shopping offering that flopped during South Africa's hard Covid-19 lockdown.

"Our e-commerce was fledgling and, to be candid, we were caught a little short during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Bagattini in September during Woolworths' 2020 annual results presentation.

A Woolworths internal survey found that 14% of its customers in South Africa started shopping online for the first time during lockdown. But the company's online shopping - mostly for food - was a nightmare for customers who avoided frequenting the retailer's brick-and-mortar stores during the first wave of Covid-19 infections. They had to wait days for online orders to be delivered. The unlucky ones waited weeks for new delivery slots to open.

Woolworths' failures arguably underscore how the broader South African retail industry was not prepared for the quick shift to online platforms during hard lockdown, which restricted public life and the movement of people. South Africa's online retail industry accounts for just...