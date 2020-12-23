Gambia: 'In 2021 UDP Will Showcase Its Brilliance'

23 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

The mayor of Kanifing municipality Ahmed Talib Bensouda has spoken highly of the United Democratic Party's ambitious plans, saying next year the UDP will showcase not only its brilliance, but power and ambitious vision for the development of The Gambia.

Bensouda was speaking at the just concluded UDP national congress held over the weekend at Pencha Mi, Paradise Suites.

Addressing thousands of party supporters, Mayor Bensouda hinted that come 2021, the United Democratic Party will emerge victorious.

He also expressed gratitude to all the delegates and members of the party for their generosity and allowing his municipality to host the congress.

"I thank all the regional chairmen of Central River Region and the distinguished executive members of the United Democratic Party in CRR for their generosity and vision in allowing the Kanifing to host this year's congress.

I also wish to thank the party leader for his trust and confidence in me and my team for without his leadership and strength, this event would not have been possible. You are a true inspiration".

Mayor Bensouda however described the national congress, as one like no other, as it is an election year congress.

The congress, he said, will set the foundations and build the roadmap that would demonstrate to the whole Gambia that they are indeed a party like no other.

He continued; "In 2021, under the leadership of His Excellency Ousainou Darboe we shall introduce to the Gambian people developments that they have never seen in the history of the country."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.