Gambia: 'In 2021 UDP Will Showcase Its Brilliance'

The mayor of Kanifing municipality Ahmed Talib Bensouda has spoken highly of the United Democratic Party's ambitious plans, saying next year the UDP will showcase not only its brilliance, but power and ambitious vision for the development of The Gambia.

Bensouda was speaking at the just concluded UDP national congress held over the weekend at Pencha Mi, Paradise Suites.

Addressing thousands of party supporters, Mayor Bensouda hinted that come 2021, the United Democratic Party will emerge victorious.

He also expressed gratitude to all the delegates and members of the party for their generosity and allowing his municipality to host the congress.

"I thank all the regional chairmen of Central River Region and the distinguished executive members of the United Democratic Party in CRR for their generosity and vision in allowing the Kanifing to host this year's congress.

I also wish to thank the party leader for his trust and confidence in me and my team for without his leadership and strength, this event would not have been possible. You are a true inspiration".

Mayor Bensouda however described the national congress, as one like no other, as it is an election year congress.

The congress, he said, will set the foundations and build the roadmap that would demonstrate to the whole Gambia that they are indeed a party like no other.

He continued; "In 2021, under the leadership of His Excellency Ousainou Darboe we shall introduce to the Gambian people developments that they have never seen in the history of the country."