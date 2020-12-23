Gambia: MRC Holland Rescues Frustrated Gambia College Students

Following the publication of an article in the local press in which over 300 Gambia College students, who were earlier denied entry to classes for non-payment of tuition fees, MRC Holland Foundation of the Netherlands has agreed to settle their college tuition fees.

The students, last week were denied entry into their classes after a decision by The Gambia College administration to deny them lessons, thereby forcing many to go home for alleged non-payment of their examination and tuition fees.

Beppie Smits, head of Database Department of Foundation in an interview with The Point, said that upon receipt of the news as carried by the local papers, she wasted no time in showing interest to support those denied students.

"The college registrar was immediately contacted to assist in sending their grade 12 results and contact numbers of affected students to help facilitate payment of their tuition fees."

She explained that at the moment they are only waiting for the college registrar to send in their grade 12 WAEC results and contact numbers of the affected students.

She revealed that over 1000 students including teachers have already benefited from their sponsorship package meant to enhance their studies at the University of the Gambia.