Gambia: MRC Holland Rescues Frustrated Gambia College Students

23 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Yusupha Jobe

Following the publication of an article in the local press in which over 300 Gambia College students, who were earlier denied entry to classes for non-payment of tuition fees, MRC Holland Foundation of the Netherlands has agreed to settle their college tuition fees.

The students, last week were denied entry into their classes after a decision by The Gambia College administration to deny them lessons, thereby forcing many to go home for alleged non-payment of their examination and tuition fees.

Beppie Smits, head of Database Department of Foundation in an interview with The Point, said that upon receipt of the news as carried by the local papers, she wasted no time in showing interest to support those denied students.

"The college registrar was immediately contacted to assist in sending their grade 12 results and contact numbers of affected students to help facilitate payment of their tuition fees."

She explained that at the moment they are only waiting for the college registrar to send in their grade 12 WAEC results and contact numbers of the affected students.

She revealed that over 1000 students including teachers have already benefited from their sponsorship package meant to enhance their studies at the University of the Gambia.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.