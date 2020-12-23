Gambia: Hussein Thomasi Is New Solicitor General, Marena Redeployed

Hussein Thomasi has been appointed the new Solicitor General of The Gambia, The Point has been reliably informed.

He replaces Cherno Marena, who has been redeployed to the Foreign Service, as Gambia's deputy ambassador to Turkey.

Marenah's spell at the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General's office dates back years.

Confirming the story, Ebrima Sankareh, government spokesperson clarified that Marenah has not been dismissed but instead redeployed to the 'diplomatic mission'.

Until his appointment as new Solicitor General, Thomasi was an adviser to the Ministry of Justice.

Hussein's brief career

From 1987-1994, Thomasi was a state counsel, senior state counsel and later principal state counsel at the Ministry of Justice. From 1994 - 1996, he was a legal manager and subsequently Managing Director at the Asset Management Recovery Corporation (AMRC).

He was also head of Legal Unit, Central Bank of The Gambia from 1996 - 1998, before becoming Director Legal Affairs, West African Monetary Institute in Ghana from 2001 - 2014.

Mr. Thomasi holds a Bachelor's degree in Law from the University of Lagos and a Master's degree in International Legal Studies at American University, WASH.