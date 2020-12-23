Gambia: Bakery Jatta Scores First League Goal for Hamburger

Gambian hopeful Bakery Jatta opened his scoring account for his Germany Second Division side, Hamburger SV, during their 2-1 away win over Karsrusher in their week-thirteen fixtures of the Garman Bundesliga 2 played at the Wildparkstadion on Monday.

The 22-year-old Gambian opened the scoring for his side in the 3rd minute of the game after a curled solo goal through the opposing half.

Karlsruher leveled the scores in the 14 minute of the game through Philipp Hofmann before Hamburger's Simon Terodde sealed the win in the 82nd minute.

The goal was Bakery Jatta's first strike for Hamburger SV this season after eight matches.

The victory has moved Bakery Jatta and his Hamburger side to second position with 26 points, while Karlsruher sits fourteen positions with 16 points after 13 games.

Meanwhile, Bakery who traveled to Germany in 2015 as a refugee was called by The Gambia national team coach in October 2019 but pulled out of the squad in November 2019, saying he wished to concentrate on his club career for now.