Gambia: KEYCDA Trains Executive On Role of Youth, Leadership

Kombo East District Youth Committee (KEYCDA) last Sunday completed a daylong capacity building for its executive on the role of youth and innovative leadership.

District Youth Chairperson Abdoulie Njie described the training as 'significant and timely' for his executives.

The training, he said, was the first of its kind for his executive and thus advised participants to make the best use of the knowledge gained.

West Coast Regional Youth Committee Chairperson Lamin Sanneh hailed the district youth committee for their steadfastness and commitment to youth development.

The training, he added, would serve as a guide for the new executive.

Mr. Sanneh further described KEYCDA, as one of the best youth organisations in the country.

In his keynote address, Dembo Kuyateh, chairperson of KEYCDA Board, highlighted the importance of capacity building, saying the more one is capacitated, the more innovative the person becomes.

"KEYCDA started as a small youth group before expanding to capture both children and girls. I therefore challenge participants to deliver in their respective positions after the training."

Ousman Manneh, special adviser to KEYCDA applauded the district youth committee for the capacity building for its executives. He challenged the executive to serve as ambassadors of KEYCDA.

Manneh further challenged the district youth committee to work hard for the development of the district.

