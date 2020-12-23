Gambia: Muhammed Sanneh Picked in Estonian Team of the Season

23 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian defender Muhammed Sanneh has been named in the 2020 Estonian Premium Liiga Team of The Season.

The 26-year-old right-back played 26 matches in all competitions and was named in the Estonian Meistriliiga team of the week on fifth occasions.

As a result of his great performances, the youngster, a brother to Scorpions defender Bubacarr Sanneh has been picked in the Premium Liiga team of the season.

Bundung-born player, Muhammed became professional in 2019 after signing a two-year loan deal with Estonian side Paide Linnameeskond from Real de Banjul.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.