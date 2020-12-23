Gambia: Muhammed Sanneh Picked in Estonian Team of the Season

Gambian defender Muhammed Sanneh has been named in the 2020 Estonian Premium Liiga Team of The Season.

The 26-year-old right-back played 26 matches in all competitions and was named in the Estonian Meistriliiga team of the week on fifth occasions.

As a result of his great performances, the youngster, a brother to Scorpions defender Bubacarr Sanneh has been picked in the Premium Liiga team of the season.

Bundung-born player, Muhammed became professional in 2019 after signing a two-year loan deal with Estonian side Paide Linnameeskond from Real de Banjul.