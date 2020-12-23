Gambia: New Israel Deputy Chief of Mission Visits Gambia

23 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Mr. Waleed Gadban, the new Israeli Deputy Chief of Mission was in Gambia from December 16th to 17th for a series of meetings.

Waleed Gadban had the chance to meet with Gambian political leaders, young entrepreneurs, students and others civilians. This trip was also a great opportunity for him to visit Alfu Sarr's farm, at Ndofan in the Northern Bank Region. He is one of the farmers, who got the benefits of Mashav funds for entrepreneurship.

The funding will facilitate the harvest of new varieties of plants such as cucumbers, green peppers, bananas in addition to helping the sheepfolds.

In Ndofan, Mr. Gadban inaugurated the farming project along with the MASHAV's donation. Israel embassy also supplied the region with jobs, access to clean water & food autonomies.

Similarly, Mr. Gadban during his visit met with the Ministers of Justice, Higher Education, Research Science and Technology, Dawda Jallow and Badara Joof respectively. He also met Mayoress of Banjul, Rohey Malick Lowe.

These were one of many activities of the Israeli Embassy in Dakar in Gambia since July 2020. The symbolic donation in cash made to the population of Mansakonko, was also made amid COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The Chairman of Mansakonko Council, Mr. Landing B. Sanneh and his Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Paa Saith Ceesay all expressed gratitude to receive the Israeli Embassy, and to receive the food supplies meant for 400 families in Gambia.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

