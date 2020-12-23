Gambia: GAMSA Supports GRCs, Prisons

In their drive to strengthen response in the fight against covid-19, The Gambia Malaysia Students and Alumni Foundation (GAMSA) on Monday presented a cash amount of seventy thousand dalasis to The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS).

The foundation also presented thirty thousand dalasis worth of basic sanitary materials to The Gambia Prison Services (GPS).

Yaya Duwa Sanyang, National covid-19 response coordinator, warned people that there is still covid-19 transmission in the country, saying even though it is at a low rate people should be mindful and always adhere to WHO guidelines.

Mr Sanyang described the gesture as 'laudable and timely' taking into account that government alone cannot do it all alone, thus the need for partnership.

He thanked the foundation for the gesture, further expressing their resolve to continue looking for funds to support The Gambia Prison Services.

Alasan Senghore, Secretary General of The Gambia Red Cross Society explained that the pandemic has been around for nearly a year thus there is a global fatigue on cash assistance as well as respecting WHO guidelines.

However, he warned people to remain steadfast to contain further spread of the virus.

The gesture, he went on, came at a time when resources are becoming scarce, adding that it is important as Gambians to look at how 'we can help each other'.

"We will continue to use resources for the most vulnerable. What is certain for us while we deliver services is the dignity of people they serve."

He affirmed that as a volunteer society they are more than prepared and have already acquired five newly well-equipped additional ambulances in addition to the two they have to be able to respond in time and support for government and ministry of health in particular.

He appealed to people to work together for a covid-19 free Gambia, saying covid-19 is still alive and causing havoc.

Yankuba Mamburay, president of The Gambian Malaysia Students and Alumni Foundation (GAMSA) informed that current and former Gambian students in Malaysia newly established the foundation. The students, he said, comprises people from various walks of life.

