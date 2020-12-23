Gambia Records 1 More Covid-19 Case, Senegal - 66

23 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

According to reports from the Ministry of Health, The Gambia has registered one Covid-19 case.

It further indicated that there is no new Covid-19 related death registered and no posthumous sample tested. "1 new case has been registered, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to 3,789. The new case is a 44-year-old male. He sought to be tested on account of being an intending traveler, who needed a COVID-19 test certificate."

The report added that 2 high-risk contacts of new laboratory confirmed cases had been identified and their follow-ups has begun in earnest.

However, 295 new laboratory test results received from NPHL and no new test returned indeterminate.

"One COVID-19 patient newly got discharged. Whilst 9 people were newly taken into quarantine for travelling into the country without valid negative COVID-19 test results, 10 were discharged. The country currently has 9 people in quarantine, 3 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%. Four recently confirmed cases absconded from the Sanatorium."

Meanwhile, Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 66 new cases bringing total number of cases to 17,945. The report continued that 16,592 have recovered, 372 deaths and 980 under treatment.

