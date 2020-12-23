Gambia: Immigration Held By Abuko Utd in Sesdo Women Pre-Season Opener

Immigration female football club over the weekend shared spoils with Abuko United in the opening match of the 2020 Serrekunda East Sports Development Organisation (SESDO) women pre-season.

The Immigration outfit and Abuko based-club drew goalless in the opening game played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium at 3pm, while Red Scorpions humiliated City Girls 4-0 at the 5pm encounter on the same day to clinch their first victory in the tournament.

On Sunday, Koitas drew 1-1 with Raptim while Kintehs also drew 1-1 with Prisons on the same day.

Abuko United assistant head coach Bakary Demba alias Chief, expressed delight with the performance of his players and the score line.

The game, he said, gave him an opportunity to know their weaknesses and how to strengthen them ahead of the league season commencement.

He thanked SESDO for organising the tournament, saying clubs have not been competing since the coronavirus emerged in the country in March. The pre-season will help them a lot, he also said.

Immigration head coach Fanding Badjie commended his players for their brilliant performance during the game. He also expressed gratitude to Serrekunda East Sports Development Organization SESDO for organising the pre-season tournament.