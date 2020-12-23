Gambia: Ecotourism At a Glance!

analysis

Ecotourism is a form of tourism involving visiting fragile, pristine, and relatively undisturbed natural areas, intended as a low-impact and often small scale alternative to standard commercial (mass) tourism.

It plays an important role in promoting the welfare of many indigenous communities in Africa.

Ecotourism purpose may be to educate the traveler, to provide funds for ecological conservation, to directly benefit the economic development and political empowerment of local communities, or to foster respect for different cultures and for human rights.

Since the 1980s ecotourism has been considered a critical endeavor by environmentalists, so that future generations may experience destinations relatively untouched by human intervention. Several university programs use this description as the working definition of ecotourism.

In the recent past the number of eco-friendly tourist spots that emerged across the Gambia has been amazing. Lovers of nature and travel are more focusing on ecotourism sector.

Apart from focusing on socially responsible travel, ecotourism is good for personal growth, and environmental sustainability. It typically involves travel to destinations where flora, fauna, and cultural heritage are the primary attractions.

Ecotourism offer tourists insight into the impact of human beings on the environment, and to foster a greater appreciation of our natural habitats.

Responsible ecotourism programs include those that minimize the negative aspects of conventional tourism on the environment and enhance the cultural integrity of local people.

Therefore, in addition to evaluating environmental and cultural factors, an integral part of ecotourism is the promotion of recycling, energy efficiency, water conservation, and creation of economic opportunities for local communities.

For these reasons, ecotourism often appeals to advocates of environmental and social responsibility.