Gambia: Basse United Clinches BSDO League Trophy

23 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Basse United Female Football Club has clinched the 2020 Basse Sports Development Organistion (BSDO) female league title.

They defeated Kabakama Female Football Team 1-0 in a keenly-contested final played at the Basse Mini Stadium over the weekend.

Both sides manifested brilliant skills and created some goal scoring opportunities.

Nenneh Galleh Hydara scored the only goal of the game for Basse United female team in the first half from the penalty spot, which eventual earned them the trophy.

As champions, Basse United were decorated with a giant trophy and cash prize of D8000 whilst Kabakama female team pocketed D6000 as the runners-up.

The much anticipated final attracted hundreds of football admirers from Basse and its satellite villages, including the Executive Director of National Sports Council (NSC) Marcel Mendy and other significant dignitaries.

The Executive Director of the National Sports Council Marcel Mandy presented the trophy to captain Satang Kanuteh of Basse United Female Football Club.

