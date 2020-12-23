South Africa: Jacobs Vs Sitole - Crime Intelligence Head Takes Suspension Battle to Court, Reveals Historic Deep Rot in the Key Division

23 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Jacobs' 42-page affidavit offers a glimpse into the shadow world of Crime Intelligence and how the Secret Service Account has allegedly been abused, for decades, by officials for political and personal use.

SAPS Crime Intelligence head, Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs and five fellow officers from the division are seeking an urgent intervention from the Pretoria High Court to declare their suspensions by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole unlawful.

Jacobs was the first to be served with a notice of suspension on 30 November, while fellow officers were notified on 10 December 2020.

"Credible evidence was available that the Account was looted by a number of CFOs and or Divisional Commissioners and other Senior Crime Intelligence Officers," said Jacobs in his 42-page searing document, setting out what he found in the division when he took the helm in March 2018.

Display Adverts

He set out how "parallel management systems" had been set up inside CI and that the Agent Programme "was being abused by the placement of a number of officials and or families and friends, at full pay for an extended period with little or no work to be done".

Sitole instituted the suspensions, against the instruction of Minister of Police.

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.