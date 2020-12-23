South Africa: Jacobs Vs Sitole - Crime Intelligence Head Takes Suspension Battle to Court, Reveals Historic Deep Rot in the Key Division

analysis

Jacobs' 42-page affidavit offers a glimpse into the shadow world of Crime Intelligence and how the Secret Service Account has allegedly been abused, for decades, by officials for political and personal use.

SAPS Crime Intelligence head, Lieutenant General Peter Jacobs and five fellow officers from the division are seeking an urgent intervention from the Pretoria High Court to declare their suspensions by National Commissioner Khehla Sitole unlawful.

Jacobs was the first to be served with a notice of suspension on 30 November, while fellow officers were notified on 10 December 2020.

"Credible evidence was available that the Account was looted by a number of CFOs and or Divisional Commissioners and other Senior Crime Intelligence Officers," said Jacobs in his 42-page searing document, setting out what he found in the division when he took the helm in March 2018.

He set out how "parallel management systems" had been set up inside CI and that the Agent Programme "was being abused by the placement of a number of officials and or families and friends, at full pay for an extended period with little or no work to be done".

Sitole instituted the suspensions, against the instruction of Minister of Police.