Sudan: Armed Robberies in Darfur

Kabkabiya / Jolo — At least three people were injured when the headquarters of the humanitarian aid organisation SOS Sahel in Kabkabiya in North Darfur was plundered by six gunmen traveling in a Land Cruiser on Monday.

Witnesses from the region told Radio Dabanga that the attackers entered the headquarters in the El Amiria neighborhood of Kabkabiya in the early hours. They beat Dr Mutasim Sharif, the director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in El Fasher, who paid a work visit to Kabkabiya, SOS Sahel employee Adam Barima, an engineer and the guards. The gunmen also stole an armoured military Buffalo vehicle belonging to the organisation.

Armed shepherds attacked a group of displaced people in the Gallab area southwest of El Fasher on Monday. The displaced were on their way to fetch straw. The attackers fired guns in the air before hitting them with rifle butts and sticks, wounding nine women, one of them pregnant, and a forty-year-old man. The man and eight women were taken to El Fasher Hospital, while the pregnant woman was taken to the Saudi Hospital.

In Tina, Tawila locality, hundreds of people buried the body of university student Imran Jaralnabi, who was shot dead by members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last week. The paramilitaries apparently wanted to steal Jaralnabi's motorbike and other possessions.

A spokesman for the relatives called on RSF Commander Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' to respect all groups that signed the Juba Peace Agreement, and to remove all weapons from the area. He also accused certain parties, which he did not want to name, of igniting the "fire of discord" in Tina. The security committee in North Darfur has started an administrative investigation committee involving the RSF to investigate the incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

People in Golo, Central Darfur, organised a protest in front of the joint United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) mission yesterday. They reject the exit of the mission and demand international protection. They said that the departure of the mission would create a security vacuum and encourage various armed groups to commit more crimes and violate human rights.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.