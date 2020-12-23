Rwanda: As Kigali-KCCA Match Abandoned After Covid-19 Hits Ugandan Side

The CAF Confederation match between AS Kigali and Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) which was supposed to take place on Wednesday, December 23 was suspended after the Ugandan side reported two positive cases of coronavirus.

KCCA which was already missing six players and head coach Mike Mutebi who tested positive for Covid-19 before departure from Kampala will now go into the return leg with a 2-0 defeat after CAF, which governs football on the continent punished the club for failing to raise a quorum of 15 players for the match day.

AS Kigali advanced to the first round of the competition on the away goals rule after eliminating Orapa of Botswana.

After losing the first leg 2-1 in Botswana, AS Kigali returned home to win 1-0 courtesy of a goal scored by Nigerian striker Lawal Aboubakal and advanced after the tie finished 2-2 courtesy of their goal scored in the first leg.

AS Kigali bowed out of the 2018/19 Confederation Cup from the first round, at the hands of Ugandan outfit Proline, after eliminating Tanzania's KMC in the preliminary round.

