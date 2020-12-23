Rwanda: 19-Year-Old Faces Life Sentence Over Defilement of 17 Young Boys

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a 19-year-old man who is suspected to have defiled 17 young boys at different times in Gasabo District

The sentence was suggested by prosecution on December 18, 2020.

The suspect reportedly lured the boys with toys. The victims are said to be between 7 and 12 years old.

The suspect hails from Juru village, Nyamabuye Cell of Gatsata Sector in Gasabo District, according to prosecution

Prosecution said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have defiled the 17 teenagers between August and October this year.

It said that suspect confessed to have committed the crime, the statement added.

Prosecutors at Gasabo Intermediate Court received the case on October 10, 2020. The verdict will be announced on December 29.

Defilement is punished by article four of law number 069/2019 of 8/11/2019 which changes law number 068/2018 of 30/08/2018.

Latest figures show that in the first six months of 2020 some 2,157 cases of defilement have were reported to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

RIB said that while 3,152 cases were reported in 2018 and 3,623 in 2019, there were indications that the number this year would most likely be higher.

Of these, 3,135 cases reported were girls while 80 were boys.

