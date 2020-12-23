Rwanda: 19-Year-Old Faces Life Sentence Over Defilement of 17 Young Boys

23 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a 19-year-old man who is suspected to have defiled 17 young boys at different times in Gasabo District

The sentence was suggested by prosecution on December 18, 2020.

The suspect reportedly lured the boys with toys. The victims are said to be between 7 and 12 years old.

The suspect hails from Juru village, Nyamabuye Cell of Gatsata Sector in Gasabo District, according to prosecution

Prosecution said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have defiled the 17 teenagers between August and October this year.

It said that suspect confessed to have committed the crime, the statement added.

Prosecutors at Gasabo Intermediate Court received the case on October 10, 2020. The verdict will be announced on December 29.

Defilement is punished by article four of law number 069/2019 of 8/11/2019 which changes law number 068/2018 of 30/08/2018.

Latest figures show that in the first six months of 2020 some 2,157 cases of defilement have were reported to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

RIB said that while 3,152 cases were reported in 2018 and 3,623 in 2019, there were indications that the number this year would most likely be higher.

Of these, 3,135 cases reported were girls while 80 were boys.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow NkurunzizaMiche

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.