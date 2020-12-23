Kenya: Highs, Lows of Unusual Year in World of Sports

This has been the most extraordinary sports year in my career straddling two decades.

In fact, it has been a most unusual year for the entire world. Undergoing a truly global pandemic - the Covid-19 contagion, a once in a century occurrence.

The last time the world experienced such a deadly pandemic was in 1918-1920 when the Spanish Flu infected over 500 million people.

You would need to be over a century old to talk about surviving the two pandemics.

Talking of a century, Formula One world champions Lewis Hamilton is closing in on 100 Grand Prix wins with 95 in his bag thus far.

This year he surpassed Michael Schumacher's record of 91. He also equalled Schumacher's magnificent record of seven world titles with his fourth consecutive championship.

Dismiss the little noises being made in certain quarters; that Hamilton is not the greatest F1 driver.

That he is dominating because he is driving a vastly superior car, has a great team behind him and does not have worthy competitors. Duh!

It is the same tired argument people give when trying to dim the greatness of Pele vis-a-vis the latter day super stars of the beautiful, namely Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pele won three World Cup and is easily the second all-time best football player in the world.

The best, to my mind, is of course Diego Maradona. The Argentine football wizard almost single handedly won the 1986 World Cup for his country.

He sadly passed on last month aged 60.

Another World Cup hero, Italy's goal poacher Paolo Rossi died this month aged 64.

Rossi returned from a match fixing ban to power Italy to the 1982 World Cup victory. He scored a tournament high six goals, breaking a small boy's heart - yours truly - with his hat-trick haul in a 3-2 win over overwhelming favourites Brazil that knocked globally loved Selecao out of the tournament.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at just 42 years. Byrant was considered one of the greatest NBA players.

He won five NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and was an 18-time All Star.

Rugby lost one of the exponents of open running play in France great Christophe Dominici at 48 years.

He scored 25 tries in 67 Tests for Les Bleus, including eight tries across three World Cups. I vividly remember his brace against world favourites New Zealand in the 1999 World Cup semi-final that saw the mighty All Blacks dumped out of the competition.

Dominici battled depression for a long time and is suspected to have committed suicide.

Locally, several legends left us, but I will mention four. One of the fastest players Kenyan rugby has ever produced, who featured for Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas, Allan Makaka, died in a tragic road accident in May at 38 years.

Safari Rally legend Prem Choda, who passed on in August aged 86. Prem and his co-driver Pauru Choda captivated rally fans with their consistent show as a husband and wife team in the 1970s and 80s.

Pioneer runner Jipcho

This month football lost Neville Pudo.

The former Kenya forward was at the time of his death the team manager of Kenyan Premier League team manager Nairobi City Stars.

He had also served for some time as the team manager of Tusker where he featured as a player. He was 63.

Pioneer middle distance runner Ben Jipcho, who won 3,000m steeplechase silver at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, but is better remembered for his pace-setting role in the 1968 Games that set up Kipchoge Keino for a famous victory in the 1,500m final, passed on in July.

There was also another poignant loss in athletics -- Eliud Kipchoge's invincibility in the marathon.

Considered the greatest ever marathon runner, the world record holder and reigning Olympic champion lost in his specialty for the very first time in six years. He finished a disappointing eighth in the rescheduled London Marathon in October that ended a wonderful 10-marathon winning streak.

But despite a decimated season, it was not all gloom and doom for Kenyan athletics. Nairobi successfully staged the inaugural Kipchoge Keino Classic, part of the newly introduced World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series.

Even with the limited activity, Kenyans continued to show an affinity for world records.

Kibiwott Kandie set a new half marathon world record of 57:32 minutes in Valencia, Spain on December 7, barely two months after compatriot Peres Jepchirchir had set a new women only raced half marathon world record of 65:15 minutes in Gdynia, Poland.

Another record, sort of, was also broken when, for the first time in modern history, the Olympic Games were postponed during peace times.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were pushed back to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The only other time the quadrennial world sports spectacle has failed to take place was in 1916, 1940 and 1944 because of World War One and World War Two.

And for the first time in the history of Kenyan football, two clubs, Mathare United and Zoo were expelled from the top league because of refusing to endorse an opaque television broadcast deal that the federation president was forcing on them.

Meanwhile, a ravenous AFC Leopards got off to a storming start in the Premiership with three resounding wins that made their fanatic followers issue a war cry: "We want Gor Mahia now!".

Gor were in the meantime, struggling, as usual, to pay for their activities in Africa. All in a year.