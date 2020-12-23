South Africa: Relatives Sought By Eshowe Detectives

23 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eshowe Police seek assistance from the members of the community in finding the relatives of a man believed to be in his late twenties who was found on the R66 next to Kwa-Zandlana Farm in Eshowe on 6 December 2020. He was wearing a grey jersey and navy blue striped shorts when he was found.

We request the community to come forward if they know of anyone who went missing at the beginning of December 2020. The may contact Detective Sergeant Bhekinkosi Mhlongo on 035 473 4211/4215 / 073 395 0467 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.