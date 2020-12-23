South Africa: Relatives Sought By Eshowe Detectives

press release

Eshowe Police seek assistance from the members of the community in finding the relatives of a man believed to be in his late twenties who was found on the R66 next to Kwa-Zandlana Farm in Eshowe on 6 December 2020. He was wearing a grey jersey and navy blue striped shorts when he was found.

We request the community to come forward if they know of anyone who went missing at the beginning of December 2020. The may contact Detective Sergeant Bhekinkosi Mhlongo on 035 473 4211/4215 / 073 395 0467 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.