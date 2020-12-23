South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Mourns the Passing of Arthob Petersen, a Giant of SA Rugby

press release

Minister Anroux Marais mourns the passing of a giant of SA rugby

The sudden passing of Arthob Petersen, who served in various positions in SA rugby, has left a gaping hole in this sphere. Mr. Petersen, born in Paarl, was fiercely passionate about the sport, from his beginnings at the Boland Rugby Union, through his stints as Springbok manager and throughout his involvement in rugby at various levels in the country.

Mr. Petersen's career in rugby administration stretched over four decades from 1978. He served the sport during a time when there was great division and challenges in the country. This did not deter him from living out his passion for the sport and giving his all to the development of the game. He started his career as a coach in Paarl and then later served as the chairperson of the Paarl Rugby Union. This lead to more opportunities and his appointment as assistant manager to the Springbok team on their 1994 UK and Ireland tour. He was subsequently appointed as manager to the team under various Springbok coaches.

Minister Marais said, "Arthob Petersen's list of achievements and career progression is remarkable and is testament to the commitment he had for rugby. He was testimony to what can be achieved when you start from humble beginnings, and are faced with many challenges, but when you are driven by true passion that cannot be extinguished".

We express our sincere condolences to Mr. Petersen's family, friends and his rugby community. His legacy will truly live on for many generations to come.