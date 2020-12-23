Namibia: Man Critical After Being Stabbed At Wedding

23 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach at a wedding at the Omagalanga village in the Omusati region on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man and his attacker had an argument at the event, during which he was stabbed with an okapi knife.

He sustained wounds to both arms and his stomach.

He was rushed to the Oshikuku State Hospital and transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect is a 17-year-old teenager from the Oshuunye village. He was arrested and is due to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Investigations continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.