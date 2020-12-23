Namibia: Man Critical After Being Stabbed At Wedding

A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in the stomach at a wedding at the Omagalanga village in the Omusati region on Tuesday.

According to the police, the man and his attacker had an argument at the event, during which he was stabbed with an okapi knife.

He sustained wounds to both arms and his stomach.

He was rushed to the Oshikuku State Hospital and transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital for further treatment.

The suspect is a 17-year-old teenager from the Oshuunye village. He was arrested and is due to appear in the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Investigations continue.