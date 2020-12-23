Namibia: Man Nabbed Over Teen Sisters' Rape

A MAN (28) was apprehended by the police on Tuesday for allegedly raping two sisters (14 and 16) at Omatwandiva village in the Omusati region.

AN OMUSATI police regional commander commissioner Titus Shikongo says the incidents allegedly took place on 16 and 25 April this year.

Another police report from Onandjamba police station says the man worked for the sisters' uncle as a domestic worker, and allegedly bribed the teens with money to have sex with him.

As a result, one of the sisters is said to have fallen pregnant.

The teens' uncle reported the incident to the police.

The suspect is originally from the Oluvango village in the Anamulenge constituency.

He is due to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.