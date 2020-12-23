Namibia: Man Nabbed Over Teen Sisters' Rape

23 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A MAN (28) was apprehended by the police on Tuesday for allegedly raping two sisters (14 and 16) at Omatwandiva village in the Omusati region.

AN OMUSATI police regional commander commissioner Titus Shikongo says the incidents allegedly took place on 16 and 25 April this year.

Another police report from Onandjamba police station says the man worked for the sisters' uncle as a domestic worker, and allegedly bribed the teens with money to have sex with him.

As a result, one of the sisters is said to have fallen pregnant.

The teens' uncle reported the incident to the police.

The suspect is originally from the Oluvango village in the Anamulenge constituency.

He is due to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.