South Africa: Festive Season Joint Operations Tightened the Grip On Criminals, Firearm and Illicit Cigarettes Recovered

press release

Four suspects aged between 21 and 35 were put behind bars during the ongoing festive season joint operations conducted yesterday, 22 December 2020 in the Capricorn, Waterberg and Mopani Districts for charges ranging from possession of illicit cigarettes, bribery to unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Limpopo Highway Patrol Team (LHP), Mahwelereng Crime Prevention and Provincial Crime Intelligence Unit acted promptly and apprehended a 21-year-old suspect for unlawful possession of firearm in Mokopane yesterday, on 22 December 2020 at about 17:00.

The Highway Patrol Team was patrolling around this policing area when they were alerted by members of Provincial Crime Intelligence Unit and Mahwelereng Crime Prevention about a suspect in possession of his father's firearm and allegedly threatening his girlfriend at Mokopane extension 12.Upon arrival, the members managed to arrest the suspect and seized the 9mm pistol.

Two other suspects aged between 33 and 35 were arrested in the Polokwane and Bolobedu policing area for possession of illicit cigarettes and bribery. Police confiscated illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of more than R10 000.One suspect in Polokwane was charged with bribery after he allegedly offered police R500-00 to release his brother.

The suspects will soon appear before the different Magistrate's Court.

Police investigations continue.