South Africa: Hawks Warn the Public About Bogus Hawks Members Who Swindled Victims of R100 000-00

press release

Limpopo — When crime is committed and the suspects are arrested, scammers see an opportunity to make money by swindling the family members of the arrested persons. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to caution the public about the scammers who are purporting to be members of the Hawks.

This is after the family of one of the accused persons arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members for fraud allegedly paid one hundred thousand rand (R100 000-00) to a person who claimed to be a member of the Hawks.

This bogus Hawks member allegedly contacted the family of the accused person and identified himself as Enos from Serious Corruption Unit in Polokwane and demanded money in order to squash the docket.

After the money was paid the family members of the accused became surprised when the matter was placed on the court roll as opposed to what they were promised by the bogus Hawks member.

They then reported the matter to the real Hawks who are now busy with the investigations.

Whilst busy with the investigation, another report about bogus Hawks member who was busy demanding money from the family of another different accused person was received.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to inform the public that no member of the Hawks is allowed to call family members of the arrested people and demand money for their freedom.

If they receive such a call, they must know that they are about to be swindled and they are requested to report to the nearest police station.