South Africa: Hawks Warn the Public About Bogus Hawks Members Who Swindled Victims of R100 000-00

23 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Limpopo — When crime is committed and the suspects are arrested, scammers see an opportunity to make money by swindling the family members of the arrested persons. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to caution the public about the scammers who are purporting to be members of the Hawks.

This is after the family of one of the accused persons arrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation members for fraud allegedly paid one hundred thousand rand (R100 000-00) to a person who claimed to be a member of the Hawks.

This bogus Hawks member allegedly contacted the family of the accused person and identified himself as Enos from Serious Corruption Unit in Polokwane and demanded money in order to squash the docket.

After the money was paid the family members of the accused became surprised when the matter was placed on the court roll as opposed to what they were promised by the bogus Hawks member.

They then reported the matter to the real Hawks who are now busy with the investigations.

Whilst busy with the investigation, another report about bogus Hawks member who was busy demanding money from the family of another different accused person was received.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to inform the public that no member of the Hawks is allowed to call family members of the arrested people and demand money for their freedom.

If they receive such a call, they must know that they are about to be swindled and they are requested to report to the nearest police station.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.