Kenya: Scare As Car Plunges Into the Ocean in Mombasa

23 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kevin Odit & Mohamed Ahmed

There was drama at the Makupa Causeway in Mombasa on Wednesday morning after a car plunged into the ocean with two passengers inside.

The saloon car, a Toyota Vitz registration KCY 556B with two occupants, a woman and her son, was coming from Changamwe side towards Mombasa Island when the incident happened.

The boy managed to swim to safety while the woman was rescued by local divers.

The woman, however, is said to have taken in a lot of water before she was rescued.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told the Nation that the vehicle was being driven at high speed.

"The car was moving at a high speed. I saw it heading towards Mombasa Island and all of a sudden I saw it in the ocean. I rushed to rescue the occupants," said Mr Omar Chigamba, a local who saved the woman.

He said the child managed to swim out of the vehicle and rescue himself while the mother was strapped to her seat by a safety belt.

When I got there...she was in bad shape when we managed to remove her," added Mr Chigamba.

The woman has been rushed to Coast General Hospital for treatment.

More follows...

