South Africa: Another Drug Dealer's Bust in Bultfontein, Pop Members Applauded

23 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Welkom POP Reaction Team members are still deployed in the Station precinct to deal with gangsterism and drug dealing. Gang members led Police to a drug dealer while busy sorting drugs and another dealer was arrested in the street. Members were praised for a job well done.

On 22 December 2020 at about 11:00, members were busy with their routine vehicle patrols in Phahameng when they approached a shack in Kgotha Section where a group called Junior Stout Kind (JSK) busy smoking drugs. Police members took one of them to where they bought drugs.

A house in Leballo Street, where a 32 year old man was caught right handed while busy sorting drugs as follows: 32 full Mandrax tablets, 14 halves Mandrax, 13 quarters Mandrax tablets, 105 medium pokes of dagga, 10 big pokes of dagga, loose dagga and dagga seized weighed 3,87 kg with cash that amounts to R509-00 found in his possession.

Members thereafter continued with Stop and Search in the vicinity, a 31-year-old man was found in possession of drugs called CAT sachets and another 28-year-old was found in possession of CAT sachets drugs.

The three suspects are facing dealing in drugs and possession of drugs respectively. They were detained and will appear soon in Bultfontein Magistrate Court.

We will continue to hit hard on gangsterism and drug dealing in Bultfontein and we would like to appreciate residents who are trusting SAPS members with information of drugs and would like to praise the team of POP Reaction.

