Kenya: Anti-FGM Board Awarded for Accelerating SDGs

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Kenya Forum has awarded the Anti- FGM Board for its efforts to fight female genital mutilation (FGM) in the country.

The organisation was recognised for being the best government institution with innovative strategies to accelerate realisation of SDGs in Kenya by 2030.

The SDGs Kenya Awards recognize innovative entities in various sectors leading in attainment and implementation of SDGs.

SDG 5 is Gender equality, which according to the United Nations, is not only a fundamental human right, but a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable world.

"We feel honoured by this award. Our commitment to our vision of a society free from FGM is unwavering and we than all our partners for their support," the board posted on its Twitter handle.

The awards were presented during the annual SDGs Multi-Stakeholder Annual Conference held in Mombasa last week.

Tireless efforts

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia congratulated the board, which falls under her ministry, for the award.

She said the recognition is a clear manifestation of the immense and tireless efforts by the Anti-FGM Board and the Multi-Agency Committee established to implement the presidential directive to eradicate FGM in the country by 2022.

The Anti-FGM Board is a semi-autonomous government agency that was established in December 2013, following the enactment of the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011.

The board is, among others, tasked with designing, supervising and coordinating public awareness programs against the practice of FGM.

It is responsible for advising the government on matters relating to FGM, designing and formulating policy on the planning, financing and coordinating of all activities relating to the outlawed practice

The board is also mandated with offering technical and other support to institutions, agencies and other bodies engaged in the programs aimed at eradication of FGM.

Esther Passaris

State departments of Labour and Social Protection and Energy were also named as the first and second runners up respectively in the category.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris received the SDGs Parliamentary Champion for the year 2020.

"Honoured to be recognized as the SDGs Parliamentary Champion at the SDGs Kenya Awards 2020.Parlimant's constitutional responsibility to steer sustainable development directly impacts on SDG implementation, thus making MPs integral in realizing the 2020 agenda," said Passaris.

Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege and Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu came in first and second runners up in the category respectively.

SDG Kenya Forum Coordinator Ms Florence Syevuo commended those feted with awards and urged them to continue with the good job to foster a better world for Kenyans.

SDG Kenya Forum also called for concerted efforts among the various stakeholders in coming up with solutions to the challenges facing the implementation of SDGs in the country.

The SDGs Kenya Forum brings together over 350 diverse civil society organizations working across the 17 SDGs.