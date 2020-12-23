South Africa: Sandringham Police Station Temporarily Closed Due to Covid - 19 Related Incident and Decontamination

press release

All communities serviced by the Sandringham police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid- 19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating from the Methodist church, Lombardy East, Sandringham for affidavits, certification and registration of cases.

The community is advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which needs to be attended by the Sandringham police station.

The telephone lines at Sandringham police station Community Service Centre can be accessed by phoning 011 882 7005 for the duration of closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the Community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS Management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.