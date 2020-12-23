Liberia: Weah Replies Ellen

23 December 2020
The NEWS (Monrovia)

President Dr. George Manneh Weah appears to have given former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf what many referred to as a 'political slap' in response to a twit by the ex-president.

The former president recently twitted saying "the opulence displayed at the lighting of the Liberian Christmas Tree was indeed impressive, but with the country's difficult economic climate, it is an affront to the thousands who have not been paid and are hungry."

But responding to the former president, the Liberian leader wrote on his Facebook page saying "Madam former President, let me refresh your memory about what OPULENCE is: OPULENCE is when Chevron gives 10 Million USD as CSR and you gave it to your son to squander. OPULENCE is when you have 4 billion in foreign direct investment, but leave Liberia in abject squalor and poverty."

Continuing, he said "OPULENCE is when you have 11 budget shortfalls in 12 years and yet spent tens of millions on failed projects like the Executive Mansion repair fiasco."

The Liberian Chief Executive further said "OPULENCE is when you spent over a million dollars for Oil Law Consultations; only to bring your high school student grandchild to speak to experts."

President Weah also said "OPULENCE is when after 12 years of billions of dollars of Foreign Aid, you still leave the country with 1 billion dollars debt that my government is now paying back."

"There are a 1,000 more examples, but let me leave you with these for now. OPULENCE is not when you use an old Christmas Tree and Choirs to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus."

Read the original article on NEWS.

