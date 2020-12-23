South Africa: Warden SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Warden police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one(1) of its members tested positive for Covid- 19.

The Community Service Center will be operating from back building which is a conference hall in the same premises.

The community is advised to call 0825276927 for all complaints and emergencies that needs to be attended by Warden police station.

The telephone lines at Warden police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. Community is advised to contact the following number for other enquiries:

Station Commander: 0823800723.