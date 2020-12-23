Mozambique: Covid-19 - Another Death and 72 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 72 new cases, mostly in Maputo.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim was a 55 year old Mozambican man, hospitalised in Maputo city. Despite medical care, his condition continued to deteriorate, and he died on Monday. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 150. Of these deaths, 117 (78 per cent) have occurred in Maputo city.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 260,139 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,225 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 532 were from Maputo city, 493 from Cabo Delgado, 51 from Niassa, 47 from Maputo province, 30 from Tete, 29 from Nampula, 14 from Zambezia, 12 from Manica, 10 from Sofala, four from Gaza and three from Inhambane.

1,153 of the tests gave negative results, and 72 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This bring the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Mozambique to 17.767. Of the cases reported on Tuesday. 71 are Mozambicans and one is a Zimbabwean.

38 of the cases are men or boys and 34 are women or girls. Four are children under the age of 15, and three are over 65 years old. For a further three cases, no age information was available.

37 of the cases are from Maputo city and five from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province between them accounted for over 58 per cent of the new cases. There were also ten cases from Manica, eight from Sofala, five from Niassa, three from Gaza, two from Nampula and two from Inhambane.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 72 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release said that, in the previous 24 hours, 14 Covid-19 patients had been discharged from hospital, but nine new cases had been admitted. There are now 38 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (34 in Maputo, two in Matola, one in Nampula and one in Zambezia).

Over the same 24 hour period, a further 123 people recovered in full from Covid-19 (42 in Cabo Delgado, 31 in Maputo city, 21 in Maputo province, 13 in Zambezia, ten in Gaza and six in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries has now reached 15,856 - which is 88.2 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

There are now 1,757 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,325 (75,4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 126; Cabo Delgado, 70; Sofala, 50; Niassa, 47; Nampula, 37; Gaza, 34; Inhambane, 23; Manica, 18; Zambezia, 14; Tete, 13.