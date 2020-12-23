Zimbabwe: Full Text - Mnangagwa's Christmas Message to Zimbabweans

23 December 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday applauded Zimbabweans for remaining focused in 2020, a year that was hugely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed millions of lives across the globe.

Zimbabwe has recorded 12 544 confirmed cases, including 10 159 recoveries and 326 deaths.

In his message, Mnangagwa said he was optimistic for a better year in 2021, which will largely hinge on the expected good rains.

Below is President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Christmas Message:

My fellow Zimbabweans,

The year has been filled with challenges. The threat of COVID-19 and it's a subsequent disruption of businesses and the economy has forced us all to reinvent and reevaluate our normal lives.

In spite of all this, you, the people of Zimbabwe, have conducted yourselves with dignity amidst these challenging times. Even in the face of quarantines, lockdowns and serious restrictions to our daily liberties, the hope and optimism of the Zimbabwean people prevailed.

My hope is firmly anchored in Zimbabweans. I am certain that our collective action and shared vision can lead us to prosperity.

Over and above everything, we need to thank the Almighty for opening up the heavens. In 2021, let us work our land, let us be the breadbasket we used to be.

Over and above all, unity as a people of this nation will take us into the promised land.

May I wish you all fellow citizens a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

God bless you all, God bless Zimbabwe!

