Nigeria: Big Brother Naija's Tacha Gets Credit As ASUU Calls Off Strike

23 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust Online

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the end of the 9- month long ASUU strike.

Recall, that the Academic Staff Union of Universities- ASUU first began with two weeks warning strike on the 9th of March, 2020 following disagreements with the Federal Government over its failure to meet previous agreements between both parties.

Unable to resolve their differences with the Federal Government, ASUU went on to embark on an indefinite strike on the 23rd of March, 2020.

The union then called off the strike on Wednesday, the 23rd of December, 2020, exactly nine months after.

In reaction to the recent developments, Nigerians took to their social media handles to express themselves.

Some expressed relief, others hoped the Federal Government would keep its part of the bargain this time to ensure an end to ASUU strikes, while others decided to view the development from an entirely different perspective.

A large number of social media users have chosen to credit the strike end to Tacha, a Nigerian celebrity who attained fame after being disqualified during the 2019 Big Brother Naija show.

Tacha, whose birthday is today, (Wednesday) is being praised for 'rubbing the goodness of her birth on the nation.'

Wait so asuu decided to call of strike during Tacha's birthday, wow is God not wonderful.#HappyBirthdayTacha #BigTacha25 pic.twitter.com/yu6pOIyNpF

-- 🔱 Official Genesisˢᵀ (@OfficialGenesi8) December 23, 2020

Is not coincidence it's Grace personified... .

It happens #ASUU strike that have been for months now hv just be call of because of @Symply_Tacha birthday 🎂

What a way to celebrate 🍾 the Queen 👸 #HappyBirthdayTacha #BigTacha25 pic.twitter.com/EQPjo4Hf23

-- Tacha Is 25ˢᵀ 🇳🇬🇩🇪 (@ItzEmmyRozy) December 23, 2020

It's on Tacha's birthday ASUU called off strike. Omooo. Everything about Tacha has to do with goodwill #HappyBirthdayTacha #Tacha #BigTacha25

-- Team 89 (@nohateliveshere) December 23, 2020

Because today is Tacha's birthday, ASUU decided to call off 9months old strike.

Respect Tacha please.

Happy 25th birthday Tacha.#HappyBirthdayTacha#BigTacha25 pic.twitter.com/aQxcpJZGlV

-- Akintayo Atoyebi (@akinstaciruck) December 23, 2020

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.