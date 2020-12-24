Nigeria: Tanker Fire Claims Six, Razes 30 Buildings in Kwara

A petrol tanker on Wednesday exploded killing six persons and razing about 30 buildings in Jebba town, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The petrol tanker, reportedly lost control and spilled its content while ramming into residential buildings.

The accident resulted in an explosion which burnt down about 30 houses, shops and killed at least six persons, according to an eyewitness account.

It was later brought under control by the state fire service which promptly responded to the incident.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq through his Chief Press Secretary commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and properties in the incident.

He described it "as devastating and sad."

"The governor is very sad at this development, especially with the loss of lives and millions of properties and farmlands.

"He has also directed the state emergency management agency, SEMA, to quickly move in to determine the material loss," Ajakaye said.