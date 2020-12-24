Nigeria: Tanker Fire Claims Six, Razes 30 Buildings in Kwara

23 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

A petrol tanker on Wednesday exploded killing six persons and razing about 30 buildings in Jebba town, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The petrol tanker, reportedly lost control and spilled its content while ramming into residential buildings.

The accident resulted in an explosion which burnt down about 30 houses, shops and killed at least six persons, according to an eyewitness account.

It was later brought under control by the state fire service which promptly responded to the incident.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq through his Chief Press Secretary commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives and properties in the incident.

He described it "as devastating and sad."

"The governor is very sad at this development, especially with the loss of lives and millions of properties and farmlands.

"He has also directed the state emergency management agency, SEMA, to quickly move in to determine the material loss," Ajakaye said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Another Lockdown as Nigeria Tries to Stem Covid-19 Second Wave
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Central African Republic In Turmoil Ahead of Elections
UN Agency Cuts Refugees' Food Rations in Uganda As Funds Decline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.