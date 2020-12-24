Tanzania: PM Pleased With Tanzanite Bridge Pace

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has expressed his satisfaction with the pace of the Tanzanite Bridge (Salander) project, whose implementation has reached 60.8 per cent.

The Premier made the remarks yesterday after inspecting the new bridge over the Msimbazi delta near the Indian Ocean, which is scheduled to be completed in October, 2021.

"I have inspected the project, everything is going on well and I am satisfied with the pace, I believe the contractor will complete the job on time," he stated.

The 1.03 kilometre length bridge with 20.5 metres width is constructed at the cost of 243.75bn/- Mr Majaliwa said he was also satisfied by the participation of local experts in big projects undertaken in the country, whereby a good number of Tanzanians were also working at the Tanzanite Bridge site.

He said the participation of Tanzanians in such big projects help the country to produce experienced experts, who boast necessary skills from foreign companies.

The construction of the modern bridge aims at easing traffic jams on Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, which accommodates many vehicles that flow to and from the city centre.

The project is being implemented by the Southern Korean GS Engineering Corporation.

Earlier, the TANROADS Project Director, Eng Christianus Ako said the 2017 statistics showed that 42,000 vehicles were using Ali Hassan Mwinyi road per day.

He said so far, the project has employed 590 people and 92 per cent of them are Tanzanians.

"Only 8 per cent of experts are from abroad, the rest of workers are Tanzanians," he noted.

He added that 24 engineers from the Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication are getting training under the project.

Earlier in the morning, the Premier met the new Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Board at his Magogoni office.

The Premier said the private sector plays a big role in building up the country's economy and that the government values their contribution.

"When we tell Tanzanians that our nation is now in the middle income economy, we always cherish the contribution of the private sector toward that success," he said.

The meeting was in line with the implementation of President John Magufuli's directives when opening the 12th Parliament in Dodoma, last month.

The Head of State ordered a meeting between the government and members of the private sector so that they can discuss various economic matters.

"The government has a big trust in the private sector, we will continue to cooperate with you, and wherever there are challenges, the government will immediately resolve them," he noted.

On their side, the TPSF leaders acknowledged the support and cooperation they enjoy from the government. They said the government's support enables them to perform their duties effectively.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister in the President's office (Investment), Prof. Kitila Mkumbo, Minister of Industry and Trade, Mr Godfrey Mwambe and other senior government officials.