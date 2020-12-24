Tanzania: Tca Unveils Super League's T-50 Heroes

IVAN Ismail of Tembo Warriors has topped the list of run getters as the first round of TCA Super League got off to pave way for Christmas and New Year festivals.

The league, the first of its kind, got underway recently involving national team players and others from different clubs who had an outstanding performance.

The idea behind it is to give a room for the national team coach Steve Tikolo to select national team players ahead of various ICC -Africa region tournaments.

It is also aimed at giving a 50-over match experience to the players for them to score highest number of runs so that they can stand chances of competing against well drilled sides in the likes of South Africa, Kenya and Namibia.

According to league statistics issued by the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), Ismail has scored a total of 127 runs from three matches for his side to lead the four-team standing with six points.

He is followed by Arshaan Jasani of Kilimanjaro Aces, who has bagged up 110 runs through his side, he is in the third place of the standing from three matches.

Riziki Kiseto, who plays for Tembo Warriors, is one of the experienced cum-players in the third place of the list with 90 runs while Zafar Khan of Serengeti Giants is in the fourth place with 81 runs as Arsalaan Premji of Ngorongoro Titans is the last in the top five with 64 runs despite the fact that his side is tailing at the bottom without a point from their three-game outings.

The list of wicket takers is led by Issa Safari of Serengeti Giants with 10 wickets he grabbed from three matches while Kiseto is second with eight wickets.

Vishal Patel of Tembo Warriors is placed third with eight wickets as Kilimanjaro Aces' Kassim Nassoro, one of the experienced batsmen of all time, is in the fourth place with seven as his team-mate, Athuman Siwa closes the list of top five with six wickets.

Analytically, a total of 103 wickets have been registered with a total number of 1,400 runs being scored from 2672 balls. The four teams in three matches of the first round had registered a total number of 16 sixers scored with 124 fours.

TCA's information officer, Atif Salim said that the second round will start in January as the third round will see the climax of the league.