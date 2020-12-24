Uganda/Tanzania: Cubs Outlast Tanzania to Assert Cecafa Authority

Uganda underlined their Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) dominance by retaining the regional tournament's Under-17 title in Rwanda yesterday.

The Cubs defeated their Tanzanian counterparts 3-1 in the final played at the Umuganda Stadium as Uganda added to the Under-20 title they won at the start of the month.

The country also holds the U-15 Boys, U-17 Girls titles while the senior Cranes side are also the Senior Challenge Cup holders with KCCA also triumphing in the Kagame Clubs Cup.

After 10 days of action in Rwanda's Rubavu District, there were no doubts about the best team at the six-nation tournament with the Hamza Lutalo-coached side winning all four games to qualify for a second successive Afcon U-17 tournament.

They started out with a 5-0 thrashing of Kenya before dispatching Ethiopia 3-0 in the other group game.

Working hard

They were then made to work hard for a 1-0 semifinal win over Djibouti with the final against the equally physical Tanzanians yesterday following a similar path at least in the first half.

They hurried the Cubs for much of the first half with star striker Oscar Mawa and Uganda's attackers kept at bay with the only left sided midfielder Hassan Mubiru posing a threat with his crosses.

But the Cubs then upped the tempo in the second half with the Tanzanian goalkeeper Abdallah Hamisi forced to tip over Mubiru's cross shot.

The custodian then pushed wide an Isa Bugembe freekick on 49 minutes as the Cubs begun to assert their authority.

Physical Tanzanians

This was largely orchestrated by playmaker Travis Mutyaba who was at the receiving end of several fouls from the Tanzanian defenders who he visibly irritated with his quick turns and dribbles.

One such foul resulted into a freekick on 63 minutes that led to the opening goal with Ivan Irinimbabazi heading in from a Vincent Mulema's delivery.

The goal only seemed to spur Mutyaba on with the Vipers playmaker adding the second goal with a remarkable individual effort. Mawa touched the ball to him and while the striker and Tanzanian defenders expected a return pass, the diminutive attacker had different ideas in mind; taking his opponents to a merry dance before before finding the net with a low angled drive.

And after Mulema inadvertently put through his own net as the Tanzanians halved the deficit with three minutes left, Mutyaba showed up again at the opposite end to the anger of the Tanzanians who fouled him in the penalty box.

Captain Ibrahim Juma coolly converted the resultant kick to make certain the deserved victory and forthwith assert Uganda's authority.

INDIVIDUAL ACCOLADES

Most Valuable Player:

Travis Mutyaba (Uganda)

Top Scorer:

Oscar Mawa (Uganda) 6 goals

Golden Glove:

Henry Mwebe (conceded once (- an own goal - in four games)