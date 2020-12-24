Uganda: Build-Up Event to Shape Cranes CHAN Aspirations

Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry knows that failure to progress from the group at next month's African Nations Championship (Chan) in Cameroon will just statistically add him to a cast of others before.

Bobby Williamson, Micho Sredojevic and Sebastien Desabre - albeit the latter having just joined the team late 2017, have all been at the finals. None made it past the group.

In total the Cranes have been to four Chan finals since their debut at Sudan 2011 under Bobby. They followed that with South Africa 2014 and Rwanda 2016 under Micho, and 2018 with Desabre. That this tournament consists of nationalities that play their football domestically directly indicts the local league in a way. Whereas Afcon qualification can land you against any opponent, Chan qualifiers are zonal.

That perhaps partly explains why the Cranes have struggled at the finals since the Cecafa kings usually blitz past their regional opponents to qualify for the finals. No wonder Fufa and Cranes, at the invitation of Chan hosts Cameroon, have strong hopes that January 1-7 Four-Nation pre-Chan tournament will help them prepare best.

In hosts Cameroon, Zambia and Niger, you could argue the Cranes come up against more formidable opposition than their qualifying road to Chan finals.

The Cranes have played such build up games before but there is a feeling at Fufa that this could give them more.

Training for that pre-Chan tournament kicked off in earnest at MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo yesterday, McKinstry having started with a classroom session on Monday. "We feel everybody is very confident and excited to get started since the majority of players will be featuring for the first time at the Final tournament," said the Northern Irishman. The team will be doing two training sessions per day from yesterday to Boxing Day. They will wind up with a practice match the following day and then travel to Cameroon on Monday, December 28.

McKinstry is working with a provisional squad of 28 players, with those of KCCA yet to be added as they have Caf Confederation Cup duty against AS Kigali.

They will join the team between January 7 and 8 in Cameroon in time for the finals tournament kick off on 14.

Morocco, who beat Uganda at the 2014 edition in South Africa, Rwanda and Togo are the Group C opponents that await the Cranes at the finals.

CHAN 2021 CAMEROON

Group C fixtures

January 18:

Rwanda vs. Uganda, 10pm

January 22:

Uganda vs. Togo, 10pm

January 26:

Uganda vs. Morocco, 10pm

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Nafian Alionzi (URA), Tom Ikara (Police)

Defenders: Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa),Paul Willa (Vipers), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Musitafa Mujjuzi (Kyetume),Patrick Mbowa (URA),Murushid Juuko (Express), Muhamood Hassan (Police)

Midfielders: Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Tonny Mawejje (Police), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Karim Watambala (Vipers), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Hassan Ssenyonjo (Wakiso Giants)

Forwards: Ben Ocen (Police), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Vianne Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joseph Ssemujju (BUL), Joackim Ojera (URA), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Stephen Mukwala (URA), Mohamed Shaban (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline)