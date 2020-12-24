Kenya: Olunga's Mercurial Rise to the Top of Japanese League

From becoming the Player of the Year in Kenya in 2015, Michael 'Engineer' Olunga has grown into one of the finest footballers on the planet.

Since he left Kenya in 2016 to pursue greener pastures after leading giants Gor Mahia to a third straight league title and 15th overall while on loan from Liberty Sports Academy, Olunga has never disappointed.

He emerged the highest scorer for Djurgadens in Swedish top-tier league with 12 goals.

His progress was halted when he joined Guizhou Zhicheng in Chinese Super League in 2017. He was shipped out on loan to Spanish La Liga side Girona, where is remembered for scoring a hat-trick in the team's a 6-1 win over Las Palmas on January 13, 2018.

He has made a big impact in Japan Professional Football League (J1 League). His first season in Japan was a little disappointing as his Kashiwa Reysol was relegated from J1 League in 2018. He had joined the Nelson Baptista-coached team mid-season on August 10, 2018 and could do little to save the club.

The 26-year-old erupted last year when helped Kashiwa Reysol to win the second-tier league and promotion back to J1 League in 2020.

That season, he scored 27 goals and provided nine assists, proving his worth to the club. He holds the record for most individual goals in one match across all the Japanese leagues. He scored eight goals in Kashiwa's 13-1 demolition of Kyoto Sanga on the last day of the 2019 season.

Red-hot form

He continued his red-hot form in 2020, proving wrong those who thought his performance in the J2 League was a passing cloud.

Olunga netted 28 goals in the just-concluded season of the18-team J1 league. He also grabbed four assists. His performance also saw him win the Player of the Month once (August) and voted man-of-the-match six times.

His height advantage and speed troubled opponents throughout the season. He is good with both feet, but his left-foot is the more lethal. Olunga also showed he is good in the air, scoring several headers. He got only two yellow cards throughout the season, a testament that he is a disciplined player.

On Tuesday, he was crowned the best player in 2020 J1 League season. He is now Sh1.5 million richer after bagging the 2020 J1 League Player of the Year (MVP) and top scorer awards.

An MVP award was allocated a winning prize of Sh1.05 million (1,000,000 yen). The Japanese Professional Football League also rewards the top scorer with a Golden Boot and Sh530,000 (500,000 yen). There is also cash reward of Sh530,000 for making J1 League's Best XI.

According to Japan-based website Soccer-Money.net, Kashiwa Reysol pays the 26-year-old Sh85.6 million annually.

In April, his market value was Euros 950,000 (Sh126 million by today's exchange rate) by German-based website Transfermarkt.

His highest market value was Euros 1.2 million (Sh159 million) in December last year, a month after scoring 27 goals and providing nine assists as Kashiwa returned to J1 League after a season in the second-tier league.

After improving his tally to 28 goals in the just-concluded campaign, his market value has shot up. He recently extended his two-year contract with Kashiwa Reysol which was due to expire next month to January 31, 2023.

This is not the first time Olunga has won top player accolades. He won the accolade in the Kenyan Premier League in 2015 despite finishing second on the scorers' list behind Jesse Were. Olunga, then 21, had scored 19 goals.

This season, Olunga netted 28 goals, dwarfing 2019 J1 League top scorers Teruhito Nakagawa and Marcos Junior who scored 15 goals each for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Despite many Kenyan fans urging Olunga to move to Europe, especially England, Japan has one of the strongest leagues in the world. The Japanese football league is among the top 25 leagues worldwide, according to Global Football League rankings.

The 2020 J1 League had 50 Brazilians, 17 South Koreans and 440 Japanese. It also has players from top football-playing nations like Spain, Croatia, Portugal, Netherlands, Argentina, USA, France, England, Uruguay and Australia. In total, 24 nationalities were represented in Japan's topflight this year.

Locally, Olunga also had season-long stints with Tusker and Thika United. At the 2015 Kenyan Premier League awards, Olunga beat Tusker's Jesse Were (now at Zesco United in Zambia) to win Player of the Year award.

Olunga's superb performance for both club and country saw him garner 100 percent of the votes to be crowned the best.

His latest fete saw him voted as the best in Japan's big-league with the 18 coaches from the clubs that took part as well as players. He also emerged the top scorer and selected in the Best XI.

Fans, too, were pleased with Olunga's work as they voted him in their Best XI announced on December 23. He led Kashiwa Reysol to a seventh-place finish. He will win more accolades should he guide Kashiwa Reysol to Levain Cup glory on January 4, 2021.

The fixture was postponed from November 7 due to 16 coronavirus cases in Kashiwa camp in November.