Africa: MTN Mobile Money Goes Global

23 December 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Tintswalo Baloyi

Johannesburg — SUBSCRIBERS in South Africa can now purchase airtime for recipients in other countries after MTN launched MoMo International Airtime.

This applies to foreign nationals living in South Africa and South Africans with friends and families living overseas.

Registered MoMo users will be able to access the service on the MoMo app or via the MoMo USSD by dialling *151#.

When customers buy airtime on MoMo, there is now a third option called Global Airtime.

The purchase of airtime will only be permitted for recipients in the listed available countries along with available mobile operators in their respective countries.

The countries which this service is available include Bangladesh, Burundi, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Pakistan, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

"MTN continues to provide innovative solutions for people to stay in touch with loved ones across the globe," said Chief Officer of MTN SA's Mobile Financial Services, Felix Kamenga.

"Connecting people has always been our primary goal, and we will work tirelessly to ensure we bring people closer through the power of technology. Within this latest development, we are proud to be able to facilitate cross-border transactions."

MTN MoMo is a financial services platform that enables customers to store, send and receive money; buy Telkom, Cell C and Vodacom airtime and bundles; and pay for prepaid electricity, DSTV accounts and other bills, all from their mobile phones.

