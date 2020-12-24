Kenya: Safari Tour Saves Day for Action-Starved Kenyan Golf Pros

The year 2019 was not a good one for Kenya in as far as international golf is concerned as nothing went well for the country's golfers even in events they previously dominated.

One of the event which Kenya had ruled since 1999, was the Africa Region Four, formerly the East Africa Challenge Cup which remains the region's top amateur golf championship.

Until it became the Africa Region Four, Kenya had won the title more than 12 times.

Kenyan golfers, however, lost their grip during the 2018 edition hosted at Nyali Golf and Country Club, and had hoped to reverse their fortunes last year at Bujumbura Golf Club in Burundi.

But the Ugandans were even stronger, and retained the title, a victory they followed up a few months later with the Victoria Cup hosted at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

Though the Kenyans went down fighting, Uganda's home victory left the Kenyans trophy-less.

Worse still, Kenya, had failed to participate in the Africa Junior Championship in Botswana earlier because of lack of finance while on the other hand, two of our leading juniors were participating in the Magical Kenya Open.

On the professional level, the story was more or less the same.

A lot had been expected of them in the Magical Kenya Open which was taking place for the first time as a European Tour event.

The going, however, and as expected, was tough for them, with Thika Sports Club's Simon Ngige on five under par, finishing as the best in 25th place.

The Kenyans however did well in the other international event -- the KCB Karen Masters where Greg Snow tied for seventh place on 11 under par, though that was 15 shots from the winner Toto Thimba from South Africa.

Won Etebbe Open

It was at the regional scene where the Kenyan pros at least managed to grab one title - the Entebbe Open, which was part of the Kenya-based Safari Tour, through Justus Madoya. This was followed by the Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Resort at Kigo where Dismas Indiza finished fourth.

However Kenyan amateur Daniel Nduva saved Kenya's face by winning the amateur title. The best performance was the Pam Golding Lake Victoria Serena Open, where Indiza snatched the pro title while Nduva brought home the amateur crown.

Kenya's high expectations thus shifted to 2020, a year which looked bright and promising despite failure to lift the Kitante Open title in February, an event that was won by Nigeria's Andrew Odoh.

The Kenyan pros however dominated the Kenyan side of the Safari Tour and were ready for the Magical Kenya Open.

Then came the coronavirus in March which not only disrupted sporting life, but forced the Kenya Open Golf Limited, the organisers of the Magical Kenya Open, to postpone the event to November before cancelling it for that year.

Also cancelled was the KCB Karen Masters which had earlier been scheduled for September.

But thanks to the resumption of the Safari Tour in October, the local professionals at least were able to return to action with the first four events.

One of them was however grabbed by Zimbabwe's Robson Chinhoi while the Kenyans took the other three.

Chinhoi went on to claim the 2020 Uganda Open title where Kenya's Samuel Njoroge finished third behind local pro Deo Akope and winner Chinhoi.

The Uganda Open was the fifth leg of the 2020/2021 Safari Tour whose last four legs will be played between January and February at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, Vipingo Ridge, Muthaiga and Karen Country Club.

Karen Country Club is the venue of the Magical Kenya Open. The four events are expected to produce a new line-up for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open.

That was as far as the professionals were concerned.

In the amateur scene, Kenya, was to send a junior team to Cairo, Egypt for the 2020 edition of the All Africa Junior Championship in April, while the ladies were to travel to Botswana for the Ladies Team championship.

The two events as well as the Africa Region Four in Uganda and the Victoria Cup, which was to be held at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, were both postponed until 2021.

But at least locally, the Kenya Golf Union, after lifting the suspension of golf activities following the go ahead given by both the ministry of Sports and the Health ministry, was able to stage its two major amateur events.

The first was the Kenya Amateur Match Play championship at Vet Lab that was won by local star Isaac Makokha.

The second was the Kenya Open Stroke Play Championship held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club that was also won by home player Jay Sandhu.

That apparently concluded the action on the national scene as the rest of the events in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series were postponed until 2021.

Meanwhile, the two leading amateurs Sandhu and Makokha qualified for the 2021 Magical Kenya Open where they will be joined by two juniors Mutahi Kibugu and Taimur Malik both from Muthaiga.

Two more amateurs, who are yet to be named, will also join them.

Besides the KAGC tournaments, also postponed this year was the popular Tannahill Shield, an inter-club tournament that has been taking place annually since 1924 save for the Second World War.

Like the rest of the national events, the Tannahill Shield is in the plans for 2021. All will depend on the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

