Kenya: All Set for Annual Oguso Cup Finals in Vihiga

The finals of the 2020 Chris Oguso Football Tournament will be played this Sunday at Chavavo High School Vihiga County.

Red Bees clash with Mahanga Boda Boda in the men's final of the Betika-sponsored tournament from 3pm with the women's final kicking off at 10am to be contested between Madzuu Ladies and Young Ladies.

The women's tournament attracted eight teams with Madzuu Ladies beating Lakers and Young Ladies eliminating Itabalia FC during the semi-finals.

There will be an exciting curtain-raiser between Kenya's ex-internationals "Wazee wa Kazi" and Vihiga's Wazee wa Kazi FC to be played before the men's final.

Initially, Nation FC was to square it out with the ex-internationals but owing to logistical and administrative issues, the Nation Media Group team will not be able to travel to Vihiga.

Some of the ex-internationals on display in the exhibition match will be Richard "Papa Wemba" Asabe, tournament organiser and ex-Nakuru Police FC star Chris Mmbwanga Oguso, George Sunguti, Boniface Ambani, Fred Ambani, Nicholas Muyoti, Francis Oduor, Reginald Asibwa, Francis Chinjili, Omar Shaban, Oscar Kadenge, Evans Kadenge, Jacob Ananda, Zablon Amanaka and Washington Kamadi.

On the road to the men's final, Red Bees FC, who are defending champions, beat Rangers FC 5-4 on post-match penalties after a barren draw. Mahanga Boda Boda beat Black Santos 5-4 on post-match lotteries after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

"To promote fair play during the final, we have invited Fifa referees to officiate the final match, namely Davis Omweno, Gilbert Cheruiyot, Tony Kidiya and Collins Kubende," Oguso, currently a Chief Inspector of Police, said on Wednesday.

"The guest of honour who will grace the occasion, on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, will be Mr Nyale Munga, an Assistant Inspector General of Police, who is the Principal Assistant to the IG," Oguso added.