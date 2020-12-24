Cameroon: Commonwealth Foundation - Civil Society Sensitised On Grants, Programmes

A one-day workshop to this effect was organised at the Ministry of External Relations on December 22, 2020.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have been schooled on the different programmes and grants opportunities of the Commonwealth Foundation. This was during a sensitisation seminar presided at by the Director of the Commonwealth Department, James Gabche on December 22, 2020 in the presence of the Director-General of the Commonwealth Foundation, Dr Anne T. Gallagher.

In his preliminary statement, James Gabche said the Commonwealth Foundation is an International Organisation created in 1966, whose main mission is to promote civic voices in order to ensure their full participation in all aspects of public life. The seminar, he said, which is holding as part of the celebration marking the 25th anniversary of Cameroon's membership to the Commonwealth, is aimed at strengthening cooperation with the Commonwealth Foundation through the participatory approach of civil society organisations. "This seminar brings together Civil Society Organisations so that they can have the opportunity of being informed on the Commonwealth Foundation and also for them to learn best practices when it comes to preparing and presenting their candidatures for grants at the Commonwealth Foundation. They will be informed on the activities of the Foundation," he stated.

According to him, the informative session is an opportunity to interact and strengthen the relationship that exists between government and the civil society organisations. Civil society organisations, he noted, play an important role in our community building and the seminar would serve as a platform to share ideas and see how best to promote shared values especially in participatory governance. In Cameroon, CSOs actively contribute to policy orientation towards making civic voices heard in decision-making processes across the Commonwealth, by participating on regular basis in meetings of the committees of the Commonwealth Foundation and the People's Forum, which holds in the margins of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

Still within the framework of the celebration of the 25 anniversary as a member of the Gentleman Club, several activities have been organised in Cameroon especially in the domain of countering violent extremism.