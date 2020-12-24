Cameroon: Child Labour - Priority Actions Under Examination

A strategic workshop on the fight against this ill took place yesterday, December 22, 2020 in Yaounde.

In Cameroon, child labour is a real problem, mostly found in the informal sector such as the mining, agricultural, and commercial with children seen hawking along various streets in the country. Although there are no current statistics to the situation of child labour in the country, figures from 2008 reveal that some two million children in Cameroon were victims of children labour in the economic sector. Within this backdrop, a strategic workshop to identify priority actions in the fight against child labour, force labour, human trafficking and modern slavery in Cameroon within the framework of the Alliance 8.7 took place yesterday December 22, 2020 in Yaounde.

Presiding at the workshop, the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Grégoire Owona, in the presence of other members of government lauded the purpose of the workshop and partners involved in eradicating child labour in the country. He said the fight against child labour is a priority project in his ministry as prescribed by the Prime Minister, Head of Government. The Minister said there is a global call for the eradication of the worst forms of child exploitation in the country, including work in slavery-like conditions, dangerous and exhausting work, and other extreme forms of exploitation. The International Labour Organization (ILO) had proposed to combat these despicable forms of child exploitation. Grégoire Owona said the workshop was an opportunity for partners in Cameroon to outline priority areas in curbing the phenomenon in the country.

The Assistant Country Representative of UNICEF, Arsene Azandossessi says some one million children in Cameroon are out of school. This, according to him, shows that some children are involved in child labour. The workshop, Arsene Azandossessi says, was a platform for partners to come up with actions that will enable them move forward for the rights of children to be better respected.

According to the Head of Division of Standards and International Cooperation of Labour, at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Angelique Ahanda Abah, the workshop aimed at outlining main actions that will be carried out within the national strategic plan to curb child labour in the country by 2025. In a bid to effectively benefit from assistance from partners such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and UNICEF, Angelique Ahanda Abah said such a gathering was necessary.