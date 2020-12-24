Cameroon: U20 UNIFFAC 2020 - Cameroon Lifts Trophy

They thrashed the Central African Republic 3-0 in the final that took place yesterday December 22, 2020 at the Estadio de Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The U-20 national football team are the winners of the 2020 U-20 UNIFFAC Cup. They thrashed the Central African Republic 3-0 in the final that took place yesterday December 22, 2020 at the Estadio de Malabo, Equatorial Guinea. The boys of coach Christophe Ousmanou recorded a three-nil victory against C.A.R in a final that they dominated till the end. Cameroon's goals were scored by Saidou Ibrahim (33rd minute) and Sunday Jang scored a brace in the second half. The Cameroonians displayed a mastery of football which paid off and that earned them the trophy.

Both Cameroon and the Central African Republic have qualified for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania in 2021. Christophe Ousmanou's team will be in Mauritania next year for the AFCON as Champions of the Central African sub region hoping to better the performance of the Cameroon team that lastly participated in the tournament in 2017 in Zambia. Meanwhile, Central African Republic wrote history by reaching the finals for the first time. Defeating hosts Equatorial Guinea 2-1 did not just mean that CAR topped Group B and reached the UNIFFAC final, but that Coach Sébastien Ngato and his men wrote their names in golden letters in the history of Central African Republic football.