Rwanda: Airtel Unveils 7 New Service Centers, 30 Airtel Money Branches

Airtel Rwanda on Wednesday, December 23, officially unveiled 7 new service centres and 30 Airtel Money branches in Kigali.

Airtel Money branches is a new approach by the telco to roll out a chain of service centres which is expected to increase the availability of Airtel Money services for both agents and clients.

The approach will also benefit the public in general who might need Airtel Money services.

The branches launched include Athenee, Downtown, Zindiro, Masaka, Kisimenti, Kimisagara, Kagarama, Gasanze, Gatenga and Masoro among others.

During the launch ceremony, Amit Chawla, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director said that the move by the company is aimed at improving service delivery.

"Our Airtel Money Branches will ensure that our agents always have access to stock to serve all our customers. We look forward to continue investing in expanding our reach. Our clients should take hold of these new outlets to meet their needs," he said.

The service centres and branches are also expected to reduce distance travelled by clients to access services as well as reduce wait time to access services.

The new branches add up to over 1,000 kiosks that are already deployed country-wide.

Meanwhile, so far, Airtel Rwanda has 44 service centers across the country, 15 of them being located in Kigali.

Among services provided at service centers include supporting Airtel agents to not run out of stock, new SIM card activation, SIM swaps, and responding to queries that customers may be having.

According to Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority statistics, as of June this year, Airtel had 40.2 per cent of the country's mobile users in the country.

