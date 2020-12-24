Gambia: How to Get the Best President in Country

The best President is the person who considers the presidency as an embodiment of authority derived from the consent of the people and a duty bearer destined to exercise entrusted authority to address the needs and aspirations of the people for general welfare.

If Gambians want to get a president, they should not concentrate on comparing the worst characteristics of those who aspire to be their President. They should spend more time explaining the characteristics which qualify them to be president. In that way people will be able to compare and decide who has the best record.

The Gambia can gain a lot if it has a citizenry that wants the best for themselves. In that way they would search and select leaders who have all the qualities necessary to deliver the best. This is the only way we could get the Gambia we want and deserve.