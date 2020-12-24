Ghana: Best MTN Momo Agent for South East Business District Drives Home a Brand New Toyota Rush As His Prize

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Mobile Money (MoMo) Agent, Chafal Communications, has emerged the Overall Best MTN MoMo Agent in the South East Business District of MTN for the Year 2020.

Chafal Communications, with Mr Kelvin Atsu Wilson as Managing Director, received a brand new 2020 Toyota Rush, a four-wheel drive sports utility vehicle (SUV), and a certificate of honour.

A total of 150 Agents and 100 Merchants from the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta and the Oti regions received prizes, including 49-inch flat screen televisions, motor bikes, phones and tablets as their prizes.

Mr Eli Hini, General Manager of Mobile Money Ltd., who announced this at the 2020 MTN MoMo Agents Awards ceremony held in Accra on December 16, 2020, expressed gratitude to the agents and merchants for their immense support to the brand in a difficult year when COVID-19 made life abnormal.

Mr Hini noted that in spite of all the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the agents had demonstrated their commitment to growing the business by working to exceed the targets set for the year, adding that the significance of their contribution to curb the spread of COVID-19 could also not be overemphasized.

"This year has been a tough one any how you look at it, and you our partners have proven to be tougher in the midst of a pandemic. In spite of all the challenges, you demonstrated your commitment to grow the business by working to exceed the targets set for the year. The significance of your contribution to curb the spread of COVID-19 cannot be overemphasized. The fact that people could easily locate you and send or receive money as and when they needed it most especially during the lockdown needs commendation", he said.

Mr Hini reminded all stakeholders and customers of the activities of MoMo fraudsters who, he said, kept revising their strategies, and urged them to remain vigilant.

He pledged the commitment of the company to intensifying fraud education, and urged the public to observe the three Golden Rules which served as a weapon in the fight, namely "Do Not disclose your pin; Do not let others transact on your behalf and Do Not discuss your wallet with any stranger".

He advised MoMo customers to report fraud incidence by calling 100 while agents and merchants should call 114, adding that alternatively, one can send a text to 1515 or 419 or send an email to: MMFraudteam.GH@mtn.com.

The MTN MoMo Agents Awards is a proprietary event of MTN MoMo to recognize and celebrate MoMo Agents and Merchants for their hard work and commitment in deepening the move towards a cash-lite economy.

Since 2014, MTN Ghana has recognized the hard work and contributions of over 5000 agents and merchants and supported their well-being through other initiatives, including an Insurance scheme aimed at insuring Agents against unforeseen events that can affect their lives and businesses adversely.

Under the insurance policy, MoMo Agents will benefit from an insurance solution which includes a Life Cover, Death Benefit, Total Permanent Disability and Critical Illness.