Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Warns of Another Cyclone

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Wednesday warned the Southern African region could soon be hit by yet another cyclone, almost two years after the region was ravaged by Cyclone Idai which killed over 1 300 people in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

Speaking in Chivi Wednesday while commissioning an irrigation scheme in Chombwe area, President Mnangagwa reportedly said Cyclone Chalene was likely to strike the region again.

A tweet by Jamwanda, widely believed to be presidential spokesperson George Charamba's account, read, "The President forewarned Zimbabweans that Southern Africa is likely to be visited by Cyclone Chalene in the next few days. Zimbabwe was hit by Cyclone Idai a few years back."

In another tweet, MP for Chimanimani constituency Joshua Sacco, also besought the heavens to spare villagers from the angers of nature.

Chimanimani was hardest hit by Cyclone Idai which destroyed schools and homes, washing away hundreds of people and domestic animals.

Pleaded Sacco, "There are predictions of Cyclone Chalene hitting Beira on the 30th of December and Eastern Zimbabwe, with Chimanimani in its path on the 31st of December, 2020. We pray that this Cyclone loses its velocity before it hits Beira and Zimbabwe. Mwari Pindirai (May God Intervene)."

According to media reports, over 700 people in 170 households in Chimanimani were displaced by Cyclone Idai. The survivors are still leaving in tents.

in March 2019, an intense tropical Cyclone Idai, deemed the worst in Africa in decades, swept through Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi leaving a trail of destruction.

Reconstruction and recovery has not been fully managed due to several reasons among them, corruption as some government workers reportedly helped themselves on goods donated by well-wishers to the affected.

Although government has managed to restore bridges and roads in most areas in Manicaland Province, only a small fraction has had proper accommodation restored.